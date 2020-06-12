EDMONTON -- This will likely be Edmonton's hottest day of 2020 (so far). But it may not FEEL that hot.

We'll be getting a bit of sun this morning. Then mostly cloudy through the afternoon.

And... it'll be breezy.

Wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with some gusts over 40.

But temperatures should get to about 28 degrees

Another breezy day with a high in the upper 20s is on the way for Saturday.

Cooling to highs near 20 for Sun/Mon/Tue in Edmonton.

Thunderstorms will develop in western AB this afternoon and then move NE through the evening.

There's a risk of some severe storms with large hail and damaging wind gusts, mainly in areas west and south of the Edmonton metro region.

Edmonton's greatest risk of a thunderstorm is this evening (7-11pm roughly).

Saturday will be a similar setup with the storm risk in Edmonton being mainly in the evening.

The severe weather threat for Edmonton looks low. Not zero, but low.

There's no guarantee YOUR neighbourhood gets hit with a storm over the next two days.

But if you live in the Edmonton region, it's very likely that you'll have some action at least near you.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 28

Tonight - 70% chance showers and/or thunderstorms this evening.

Windy in the evening, easing overnight.

9pm: 25

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Wind: 15-20 with occasional gusts to 40.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19