EDMONTON -- After a soggy weekend that saw 20-50 mm of rain hit the Edmonton area, a drier week is shaping up.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper teens today with some sun breaking through the clouds by this afternoon.

We're back to around 20 on Tuesday in Edmonton and then into the low to mid 20s Thu/Fri.

Wind will be a bit gusty today, especially late this morning and early this afternoon.

But, the wind should ease late this afternoon or early this evening and then next few days don't look overly windy.

Elsewhere: 40-60 mm of rain fell on parts of east-central and NE Alberta.

Across parts of northern Alberta, the rain will continue today and into tonight with another 5-15 mm possible.

Most of the province will get a warming trend this week with temperatures climbing into the 20s by Tue or Wed.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 40 midday, easing late in the afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Clearing overnight. Light wind.

9pm: 12

Tuesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Wind: W 10-20 km/h

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25