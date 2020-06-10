EDMONTON -- Soak up the warm weather. Edmonton is on day two of what should be five straight days with highs in the 20s.

The previous longest-such streak this year was the last three days of May.

Afternoon highs will climb to the low to mid 20s today and Thursday with more sun than cloud.

Friday and Saturday will be the mid to upper 20s with Friday likely being the warmest day of this stretch.

Wind shouldn't be TOO much of an issue. Light wind this morning and then 15-20 with just a few occasional gusts to 40.

10-15 km/h wind in the forecast for tomorrow.

A trough of low pressure across northern Alberta will act as a trigger for showers and thunderstorms again today.

Thursday could be a similar situation.

The Edmonton region doesn't have a ZERO percent chance of a shower late today or tomorrow.

But, the risk looks pretty low and anything that does pop up should be short-lived and isolated.

MOST of the area will stay dry for the next two days.

After that... it becomes less certain.

I'm putting a risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the forecast for Fri/Sat.

Sunday still has a chance of showers or rain.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind becoming WNW 15-20 with occasional gusts to 40 this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

Light wind.

9pm: 19

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19