EDMONTON -- Morning sun will give way to some increasing cloud this afternoon in the Edmonton region.

The wind will pick up a bit too.

BUT... temperatures return to average for a couple days with highs near 5 degrees today and Thursday.

 

A series of low pressure systems will track across the north over the next four or five days.

The first of those is bringing snow to northern Alberta today.  2-5 cm is possible in the Fort McMurray region with 10 cm possible near Fort Chipewyan.

There's a SLIGHT risk of some pockets of precip near Edmonton this afternoon.  Those could be wet flurries or rain/snow mix.

No significant precip is expected for the area though.

 

Two warm days and then a blast of cooler air Saturday.  Temperatures rebound Sunday before sliding again Mon/Tue.

Sat/Mon/Tue all look like they'll have highs in the -2 to -5 range.

 

So enjoy the warmer weather and the melting today.  But don't get TOO used to it.

Cooler air is set to return by the weekend.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny this morning.  Increasing cloud this afternoon.
  • Slight risk of scattered wet flurries or rain/snow mix in the area this afternoon.
  • High:  5
  • Tonight - Cloudy periods.
  • 9pm:  -1
  • Friday - Cloudy morning, clearing in afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  4
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of late-day flurries.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  2
  • Monday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of flurries
  • Morning Low:  -7
  • Afternoon High:  -4