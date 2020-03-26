EDMONTON -- Morning sun will give way to some increasing cloud this afternoon in the Edmonton region.

The wind will pick up a bit too.

BUT... temperatures return to average for a couple days with highs near 5 degrees today and Thursday.

A series of low pressure systems will track across the north over the next four or five days.

The first of those is bringing snow to northern Alberta today. 2-5 cm is possible in the Fort McMurray region with 10 cm possible near Fort Chipewyan.

There's a SLIGHT risk of some pockets of precip near Edmonton this afternoon. Those could be wet flurries or rain/snow mix.

No significant precip is expected for the area though.

Two warm days and then a blast of cooler air Saturday. Temperatures rebound Sunday before sliding again Mon/Tue.

Sat/Mon/Tue all look like they'll have highs in the -2 to -5 range.

So enjoy the warmer weather and the melting today. But don't get TOO used to it.

Cooler air is set to return by the weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

Slight risk of scattered wet flurries or rain/snow mix in the area this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -1

Friday - Cloudy morning, clearing in afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2