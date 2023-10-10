Edmonton

    • Warmest Thanksgiving in over a century

    Oct. 10

    Summer-like temperatures returned to Edmonton over the Thanksgiving long weekend and it was ALMOST a record-setter. The average daytime highs for all three days this past long weekend was 24 degrees. That's the second-warmest Thanksgiving long weekend on record for the city. 1911 had an average high of 25 degrees. Last year was also quite warm, with an average high of 21 degrees.

    2022's average high of 21 doesn't make the top five hottest Thanksgiving weekend's though. That top five list has 1911 at the top, followed by 2023. 1984 had an average high of 23 degrees and both 1922 and 1951 had average highs of 22 degrees. (2022 is tied for 6th with 1936, 1963, 1978 and 1988).

    This past long weekend was only the 4th time on record that Edmonton has had all three days of the Thanksgiving weekend above 20 degrees. 1911, 1922 and 1978 are the only other years that's happened.  

