Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?

In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.

My forecast highs for Saturday/Sunday/Monday are all at 22 C. Realistically, we could be anywhere between 21 and 25 C on those three days, so it seems very likely that we'll do something this weekend that hasn't been done in over 25 years.

(Note: I stopped crunching these numbers at 1997, so it's possible this is a feat we haven't accomplished in much longer - I'll do a deeper dive next week).

The dates of the long weekend change each year, but the average high over the past 25 years is just 11 C.

And, if you look at just the past five Thanksgiving weekends, we haven't had ONE day in the 20s, let alone all three. In fact, over the past 25 years, Edmonton has only had FIVE days hit 20 C over the course of a Thanksgiving long weekend.

It happened once in 2015 (26 C on the Saturday), twice in 2010 (21 Saturday and 22 Sunday), once in 2007 (22 on Sunday) and once in 2000 (23 on Sunday).

The top five warmest Thanksgivings for 3-day average high are:

2022: 22 C **forecast**

2010: 19 C

2015: 19 C

2014: 17 C

2000: 17 C

2001: 17 C

The coldest Thanksgiving weekend was in 2009 with an average high of -3 C!

Here's a full list of the past 25 years of Thanksgiving daytime highs: