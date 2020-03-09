EDMONTON -- The month of March starts with the letter M.  So, maybe it's fitting that the temperature pattern resembles that shape.

Up, then down, then up again, then down.

After a warm start to the month, temperatures dropped for this past weekend.

But, they're climbing again now.

 

We should get another sunny day in the Edmonton area today and a high just a bit above zero.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week.  Cloudier and a high near 5 degrees.

Then, turning windy Wednesday (but a high STILL above zero).

 

Colder air is set to return towards the end of the week.

Highs are expected to be in the -10 to -15 range by Fri/Sat.

 

The cool snap probably only last a few days and then temperatures will take another turn and head "up" again.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Mainly sunny.
  • High:  1
  • Tonight - Mostly clear in the evening.  A few clouds overnight.
  • 9pm:  
  • Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  4
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.  Windy.
  • Morning Low:  -3
  • Afternoon High: 2
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  -5
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries. 
  • Breezy.
  • Morning Low:  -19
  • Afternoon High:  -14
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.
  • Morning Low:  -23
  • Afternoon High:  -13