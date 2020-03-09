EDMONTON -- The month of March starts with the letter M. So, maybe it's fitting that the temperature pattern resembles that shape.

Up, then down, then up again, then down.

After a warm start to the month, temperatures dropped for this past weekend.

But, they're climbing again now.

We should get another sunny day in the Edmonton area today and a high just a bit above zero.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Cloudier and a high near 5 degrees.

Then, turning windy Wednesday (but a high STILL above zero).

Colder air is set to return towards the end of the week.

Highs are expected to be in the -10 to -15 range by Fri/Sat.

The cool snap probably only last a few days and then temperatures will take another turn and head "up" again.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mainly sunny.

High: 1

Tonight - Mostly clear in the evening. A few clouds overnight.

9pm:

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Windy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Breezy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -14