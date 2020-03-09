Warming back up, but not for long: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- The month of March starts with the letter M. So, maybe it's fitting that the temperature pattern resembles that shape.
Up, then down, then up again, then down.
After a warm start to the month, temperatures dropped for this past weekend.
But, they're climbing again now.
We should get another sunny day in the Edmonton area today and a high just a bit above zero.
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Cloudier and a high near 5 degrees.
Then, turning windy Wednesday (but a high STILL above zero).
Colder air is set to return towards the end of the week.
Highs are expected to be in the -10 to -15 range by Fri/Sat.
The cool snap probably only last a few days and then temperatures will take another turn and head "up" again.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Mainly sunny.
- High: 1
- Tonight - Mostly clear in the evening. A few clouds overnight.
- 9pm:
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: 4
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Windy.
- Morning Low: -3
- Afternoon High: 2
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: -5
- Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- Breezy.
- Morning Low: -19
- Afternoon High: -14
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- Morning Low: -23
- Afternoon High: -13