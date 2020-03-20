EDMONTON -- A quiet day of weather across most of the province today.

Temperatures in the Edmonton area should climb close to zero this afternoon with more sun than cloud.

Wind will be light through most of the day.

Tomorrow gets a LITTLE more interesting with a low pressure system moving across the far north.

That system will bring some snow to the High Level/Fort McMurray regions Saturday.

We'll also likely get some snow in the foothills.

For the rest of central and north-central Alberta, the system will help to draw in some warm air.

Edmonton warms to a high in the 2 to 6 degree range.

Sunday looks like it'll be a degree or two cooler.

Mainly sunny to Partly cloudy skies are expected in the Metro region through the weekend.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK:

Cooling Monday with a chance of some snow Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Temperatures slide back below zero for highs Tue/Wed and then rebound for the end of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds.

High: -2

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -6

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow late in the day and overnight.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - 30% chance of morning flurries. Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4