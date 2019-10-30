Sure...there might be some flurries and wind on Halloween (more on that in a moment).

But, after two days of sub-zero daytime highs...we're back onto the POSITIVE side for the next few afternoons!

Warmer air presses in today and boosts temperatures 2 to 6 degrees above zero in most of Central and Northern Alberta.

Areas further west will (in general) be warmer than areas further east today.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 5 or 6 degree range in Edmonton for today/Thu/Fri/Sat.

After that, cooler air returns and we're in the -3 to -8 range for highs for most of next week.

Halloween Outlook:

Mostly cloudy with a slight risk of some wet flurries in or near the Edmonton area.

This won't amount to much (if we get anything at all).

The biggest issue will be the wind = 20-30 km/h with some gusts in the afternoon.

It should start to ease in the evening. But, with temperatures only a degree or two above zero in the evening - a breeze will have some bite to it.

The forecast high of 5 degrees will come early in the day. So, dress for a cool (but not cold) evening.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 5

Evening – Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -6

Thursday (Halloween) - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix.

Wind: WNW 20-30 km/h (occasional gusts to 50) in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 5

TRICK-OR-TREATING

Mostly cloudy - wind NW 10-20

6pm: 2

9pm: 1

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers/flurries.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 2