EDMONTON -- Warmer air is set to move in over most of the province after a cool Thursday.

Temperatures should be in the upper teens in the Edmonton region this afternoon AND the wind won't be AS gusty.

Most of today, the wind will be out of the south at around 10-20 km/h.

Morning clouds will give way to some sun through the day.

A narrow band of light flurries is hitting areas from Rimbey east towards Provost this morning.

No accumulation, just some big, fluffy flakes. That precipitation should taper off later this morning.

The same goes for the few spots north of Grande Prairie seeing the same thing.

Later today - showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in the foothills.

Those will track east into the evening hours. Just a SLIGHT risk that one will make it far enough to hit the Edmonton region.

Sunny, light wind and warming to a high in the low 20s for Saturday in Edmonton.

Increasing cloud, near 20 and breezy Sunday.

Monday still has a chance of showers. But, it looks less like an all-day event and more like a "late-day scattered shower risk".

Daytime highs (depending on the cloudcover & showers) will be in the 15-20 range.

Cloudier, wetter conditions in the afternoon will hold us closer to 15. If there's a bit of sun and no showers until later in the day, we'll be closer to 20.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Clouds this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: S 10-20 km/h

High: 18

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of an evening shower.

9pm: 13

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers (especially late in the day).

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17