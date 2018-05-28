Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Warning from RCMP after thefts of lawn decorations and plants in Sherwood Park
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 12:49PM MDT
The Strathcona County RCMP is investigating a series of yard and garden thefts in Sherwood Park.
In May alone, RCMP received more than twenty reports of suspects stealing items such as; solar lights, statues, lawn decorations, concrete blocks, flowers and plants from lawns and gardens.
Many of the thefts occurred in the Glen Allan area of Sherwood Park but have also been reported in other areas including; Charlton Heights, Clarkdale Meadows and Heritage Hills.
RCMP are unsure if the thefts are being committed by the same suspect(s) but say that it is common to see more of these types of thefts in the spring and summer.
RCMP has released theft prevention tips to help keep your items safe:
- Take A Visual Inventory: Use a video recorder or digital camera to record anything of value including expensive plants, garden decor, and power tools.
- Mark Your Valuables: Discretely mark valuable items with your initials, postal code, or another distinguishing feature, to help you identify and recover your property.
- Store Items Properly: Don't leave lawnmowers, power tools and other valuable items outside overnight. This is also true of ladders and wheelbarrows, which can easily be made into useful tools by thieves. When not in use, store yard and garden items in your garage or shed and out of sight.
- Add Lighting: Most thieves do not like to risk being seen. Make it difficult for them to get close to your valuables by installing landscapelighting and motion-sensor security lights to overlook your yard and gardens.
- Report: Keep an eye out for your neighbour’s property and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles to police.