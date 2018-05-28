

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Strathcona County RCMP is investigating a series of yard and garden thefts in Sherwood Park.

In May alone, RCMP received more than twenty reports of suspects stealing items such as; solar lights, statues, lawn decorations, concrete blocks, flowers and plants from lawns and gardens.

Many of the thefts occurred in the Glen Allan area of Sherwood Park but have also been reported in other areas including; Charlton Heights, Clarkdale Meadows and Heritage Hills.

RCMP are unsure if the thefts are being committed by the same suspect(s) but say that it is common to see more of these types of thefts in the spring and summer.

RCMP has released theft prevention tips to help keep your items safe: