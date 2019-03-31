

Firefighters are reminding Edmontonians to be careful when putting out cigarettes after a fire on Saturday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service was called to a home near 109 Street and 73 Avenue Saturday afternoon after a cigarette started a fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Capt. Reginald Kosoway said fires are commonly started this way.

“This time of year, we get lots and lots of cigarettes starting fires. So (if) people can be really careful during the dry weather not to put it out in planters, not to put it out in the grass, rubbing it against the walls,” Kosoway said. “The embers drop down and this dry grass and everything else—a little bit of wind, it takes off right away.”

He said smokers should put out cigarettes in water.