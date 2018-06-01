Alberta Health Services (AHS) officials are notifying nearly 300 patients who visited the ER at Leduc Community Hospital, after discovering a dTap vaccine they were given may not have been stored properly, and could be ineffective.

AHS said during an audit on May 7, officials discovered the temperature of the vaccine fridge at the hospitals ER had not been recorded correctly.

The vaccine is used against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis – and was being used to update immunizations for patients with possible tetanus-prone wounds.

The risk of tetanus infection is low, but AHS is notifying patients related to this error, and is recommending those patients get re-immunized. Only individuals contacted by AHS directly are considered impacted by the issue.

AHS said a total of 298 patients will be notified.