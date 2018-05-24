Edmonton police are warning homeowners to make sure their houses and garages are locked, even while they are outside of their houses, following a series of thefts.

Police said they have received at least eight reports in recent weeks of suspects going into homes through unlocked doors, while residents do yardwork. Reports have indicated cash, keys, wallets, purses, wedding rings and personal information has been stolen.

In one case, police said a senior was outside in her backyard garden when the suspect entered through the back door of her northeast Edmonton home and stole her bus pass and $300 in cash.

It isn’t clear if one or multiple suspects are responsible for the thefts, but EPS said these types of crimes are more common now that warmer weather has arrived.

Police said they’ve also seen thefts from garages after overhead doors were left open for longer periods of time, and internal doors left open overnight.

Homeowners are advised to keep their home and garage doors closed and locked if they are not immediately nearby, and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).