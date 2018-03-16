Alberta Environment and Parks and Alberta Health Services announced Friday that new orders had been issued, in an effort to protect residents living near the old Domtar plant site off of Yellowhead Trail.

Alberta Health said it reviewed testing from the site, the old Domtar wood processing plant located between Yellowhead Trail and Hermitage Road, after Alberta Environment and Parks learned about construction of a dirt berm on the former site.

Officials commissioned tests on the property to see if dirt movement had an environmental impact, and tested for contaminants in the area.

“Our review of this report found that in some of the samples that were collected from the former Domtar site, there are levels of chemicals present that in large amounts, or if exposed over long periods of time, are known to cause harm to human health,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, deputy chief medical officer of health for Alberta Health, said Friday.

Tests showed the presence of dioxins, furans and polyaromatichydrocarbons in some samples – all chemicals in large amounts, or through long-term exposure, these chemicals can have adverse health impacts on humans.

The province said no contaminants have been found in nearby residential areas, and it’s not believed to be an immediate risk to the public.

“Alberta Health Services has ordered the site’s owners and developers to restrict access to the site, through fencing, to minimize potential health risks to the public,” Dr. Hinshaw said.

In addition, Alberta Environment and Parks is directing the companies, 1510837 Alberta Ltd. and Cherokee Canada Inc., and former owner Domtar, to carry out additional testing, and to come up with a plan to remove contamination and conduct human health risk assessments.

The orders also impact a greenbelt which is owned by the City of Edmonton, located southeast of the site.

The province said it was also ordering testing and analysis of soil in nearby communities, and if unsafe chemical levels are found, further action would be taken.

Officials said letters outlining the province’s plans had been sent to the approximately 140 homes in the area.

“Letters have been delivered this morning to residents nearest to the affected areas, and we are also communicating with nearby schools and childcare centres,” Dr. Hinshaw said.

The province is hosting a series of town hall meetings for residents. Telephone town halls will be held Friday, March 16 from 7:30 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, March 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

A public information session has been planned for Sunday, March 18, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Clareview Recreation Centre (3804 139 Avenue).

AHS releases measures to prevent contamination

Despite the concern over potential exposure, AHS said they were not aware of any health issues in this particular case.

“I want to reassure people that we have not been made aware of any immediate health concerns that may be related to exposure to chemicals in the soil or groundwater,” Dr. Chris Sikora, AHS’ Medical Officer of Health, said Friday.

Dr. Sikora said residents in the area should take some precautions to reduce exposure to contaminated soil.

“Our first priority is ensuring the health of residents, and in this case, anyone who may have accessed these specific areas,” Sikora said. “We have issued orders that work will be done to limit access to the sites in question and that measures be taken to reduce any risk to people’s health.”

Sikora said anyone living near the impacted land, identified as Parcels X, Y and C, the berm (running along the southern edge of Parcel Y), and the greenbelt site (all highlighted in the interactive map above), should take precautions to protect themselves and their family.

Precautions include:

Avoid areas where contamination has been found

Wash hands thoroughly after working or playing outdoors, and help children and toddlers wash their hands

Wash clothes heavily soild with mud or dirt from those areas separate from other clothing

Consider using raised beds for planting gardens, and use clean soil – wash any fruits or vegetables from these gardens thoroughly with water

“You can always ventilate your home using your furnace fan controls to move and freshen your house,” Sikora said. “This is in addition to further actions by Alberta Environment and Parks.”

Late Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for Domtar released a statement in response to the orders and warnings issued by AHS and the province:

“Domtar is surprised and perplexed by today’s actions by the government. This site has been appropriately risk-managed throughout its history, with the approval of Alberta Environment and Parks and its predecessors. It is irresponsible and alarmist to suggest there is public exposure to contamination that is unsubstantiated.”

With files from David Ewasuk