Warrant expanded Canada-wide for youth accused in attempted murder

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the fourth boy accused in the attempted murder of a woman in Westlock County.

On Sept. 7, RCMP were called to the Long Island Lake RV Park and found an 18-year-old woman suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. She survived.

RCMP arrested and charged three boys, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, from Edmonton with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for a second 17-year-old boy.

In October, RCMP said a warrant was out for the youth's arrest.

That warrant is now Canada-wide.

The names of the four cannot be released as they are minors, according to the Youth Justice Act.

Police are also still searching for the woman's vehicle, a 2010 green Mini Cooper with the Alberta licence plate CPL-5715, which was stolen during the attempted murder.

"The Alberta RCMP dedicated a large number of investigators to quickly solve this priority investigation," said Staff Sgt. Jeff Sehn in a news release. "It is clear that given the age of the youth, they must be getting assistance to evade capture.

"Those providing assistance could face criminal charges including but not limited to obstructing justice and parties to offence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4492 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.