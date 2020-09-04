EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man after a shooting at Paul First Nation.

On Aug. 29 shortly before 7 p.m. police responded to a complaint that a man in a black Cadillac had been involved in an altercation with several people outside the vehicle. An assault happened, and a man fired shots at the Cadillac.

Police say Colby Bird is the man who fired the shots. He is facing seven gun related charges.

His location is unknown, and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Bird is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-222-2060 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.