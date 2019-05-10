Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Warrants issued after assault with weapon in west end home
Emmanuel Kwame Amponsah, 25, is accused of assaulting a woman with a weapon in a west Edmonton home Monday night. (EPS)
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 2:44PM MDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a weapon in a west Edmonton home Monday.
EPS said Emmanuel Kwame Amponsah, 25, assaulted the woman with a weapon after a verbal dispute.
Amponsah and the woman are known to each other, police said.
Edmonton police have issued warrants for his arrest, including assault and assault with a weapon. Amponsah also has outstanding warrants for a sexual assault in March.
He is described as 6’ tall and 140 pounds with short, black hair.
Anyone with information about Amponsah’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.