Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a weapon in a west Edmonton home Monday.

EPS said Emmanuel Kwame Amponsah, 25, assaulted the woman with a weapon after a verbal dispute.

Amponsah and the woman are known to each other, police said.

Edmonton police have issued warrants for his arrest, including assault and assault with a weapon. Amponsah also has outstanding warrants for a sexual assault in March.

He is described as 6’ tall and 140 pounds with short, black hair.

Anyone with information about Amponsah’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.