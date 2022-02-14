Warrants issued for northern Alberta man accused of assault
A northern Alberta man is facing assault and weapon charges in connection with two incidents last week.
RCMP say warrants have been issued for the arrest of Michael Mackinaw, 38, of O’Chiese First Nation.
In the first of the two incidents, police say that on Feb. 8 Mackinaw was driving a vehicle on the O’Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.
Mounties believe he got in a verbal altercation with a passenger in the vehicle, who was also its owner, and then threatened that person with a weapon.
A day later, Mounties say officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man on Sunchild Road who had been stabbed.
Officers arrived and the man was airlifted to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.
Investigators believe the man had been travelling in the same vehicle as Mackinaw before it pulled over to the side of the road, the two exited the vehicle and an altercation took place.
Mackinaw remains at large and is facing a total of seven charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a release order.
Police describe him as :
- Five feet eight inches tall
- Weighing about 240 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Police say not to approach Mackinaw if he is spotted and to instead call 911, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people near Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Why experts say booster shots are still critical, even if vaccine policies are relaxed
With some provinces taking steps to end proof of vaccination policies and COVID-19 infections hitting record numbers during the Omicron wave even among the vaccinated, experts say vaccines and booster shots still remain a critically important tool against the pandemic.
Several trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa, mayor says
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says protesters have begun moving 'several trucks' out of the downtown core following his 'backchannel' deal made with one of the organizers to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled the city for weeks.
BREAKING | Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
Photographs released of suspect vehicle in theft of truck in Peterborough, Ont. with 2K firearms inside
Police have released images of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a truck hauling more than 2,000 firearms in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend.
Alberta families adapting to removal of school mask mandates
Alberta students no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people near Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools spurs court challenge attempt
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) have launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
Foo Fighters coming to Saskatoon in September
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Foo Fighters are coming to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Regina
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes
It's a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.
-
New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 112 hospitalizations Monday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize on P.E.I.; 8 people remain in hospital
Prince Edward Island is reporting eight people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | Here's what's reopening and when in Ontario as province speeds up reopening
On Monday, the Ontario government announced it will be moving to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan Thursday, four days ahead of schedule. Here's what you need to know on what's reopening and when in the province.
Montreal
-
Gyms, spas reopen as Quebec enters next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
-
These COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Quebec, others are upcoming
The Quebec government's deconfinement plan continued Monday as the province continues to chip away at restrictions put in place during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadiens trade forward Tyler Toffoli to the Flames
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2023 fifth-round selection.
Ottawa
-
Several trucks moved off Ottawa residential streets, mayor says
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Kitchener
-
2 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 75 in hospital
Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
11-year-old girl hospitalized after snowmobile crash
An 11-year-old girl was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Wellesley Township over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 633 in Manitoba, 19 deaths reported since Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in Manitoba over the weekend.
-
Some protesters to leave the Manitoba Legislature, other long-haulers to remain protesting: organizers
Organizers of the protest outside the Manitoba Legislature say some protesters are planning to head home, but not all.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | Changes to ICBC? Update coming with CEO, B.C.'s deputy premier
Changes could be coming to auto insurance in B.C. as the province's deputy premier is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.
-
Suspect arrested after multiple random assaults on SkyTrain: transit police
Transit police in Metro Vancouver say a man has been arrested after a string of random assaults on SkyTrain in recent weeks.
-
'Supply crunch': Metro Vancouver gas prices reach all-time high
Prices at many Metro Vancouver gas stations remain at an all-time high Monday, after breaking records across the region over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.
-
Man charged in 'random' murder at Nanaimo coffee shop
A suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody Monday after what police say was a random homicide in a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop.
-
B.C. First Nations partner with coast guard to launch 2 new marine response vessels
Two coastal B.C. First Nations have partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard to launch two marine rescue vessels through the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary.