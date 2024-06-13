EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Watch: Florida Panthers arrive in Edmonton for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Finals

    Share

    The Florida Panthers arrived in Edmonton on Wednesday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

    The team's plane touched down in Edmonton around 8 p.m., less than 24 hours before Thursday's game against the Oilers.

    The flight landed three hours later than expected.

    Severe storms on Wednesday forced more than 1,200 flights in and out of Florida to be cancelled or delayed.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News