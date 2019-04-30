

CTV Edmonton





Jason Kenney will be sworn in Alberta’s 18th premier at 10 a.m. today.

His cabinet members are to be sworn in during a ceremony at government house. They are expected to get right to work with their first meeting immediately after.

It will be the formal end of the NDP government under Premier Rachel Notley.

Notley has promised to stay on as opposition leader. She will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.

Kenney has promised his government's first piece of legislation will be to repeal a carbon tax brought in by the NDP.

The swearing-in will be carried live on our website.