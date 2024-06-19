Watch: Recurring spider guest named by CTV Edmonton Morning Live viewer

A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.

The spider was first seen during one of Cory Edel's forecasts Monday morning, then again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

When CTV Edmonton Morning Live asked for help naming the eight-legged guest, viewers suggested Charlotte, Leon Drai-spider, Connor McWeaver and more. Watch Cory and Kent Morrison reveal the bug's name in the video above.