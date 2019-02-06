Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Water cleanup at The Westin after burst pipe
A pipe burst at The Westin Edmonton Monday evening, sending fire crews to help building maintenance with the leak.
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 10:32AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 10:51AM MST
The Westin in Edmonton’s downtown is cleaning up after a pipe burst Tuesday evening.
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crew was called to the hotel around 7:20 p.m.
EFRS confirmed a pipe burst on the fifth floor, and having to help building maintenance crews.
The city crew was cleared at 7:45 p.m.
The Westin is located at 101 Avenue and 100 Street.