Water main break causes sinkhole in Garneau area

Utility crews responded to a water main break that caused a sinkhole in the Garneau area Friday evening.

EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton that crews were notified of the sinkhole after 6 p.m. at 107 Street and 85 Avenue.

Officials shut off the water in the area at 7 p.m. as they started to make repairs, affecting five apartment buildings and one home.

In the meantime, EPCOR says a water tank has been made available to residents.

The utility provider asks residents and motorists to stay away from the area as crews continue to make repairs and restore water service.