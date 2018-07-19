EPCOR said a section of roadway in the city’s core has been shut down due to a water main break.

A spokesperson said the water main break happened in the area of 104 Street and 97 Avenue, and the company’s website said it was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

As of 3 p.m., westbound lanes of 97 Avenue were closed at Bellamy Hill and traffic was being forced south on 104 Street, in addition to the right southbound lanes of Bellamy Hill Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while crews respond to the break.

EPCOR said ReMax Field also has no water as a result of the break and EPCOR crews are working to restore service before the Prospects game, scheduled to start at 7 p.m.