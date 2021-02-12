EDMONTON -- A Fort Saskatchewan beauty salon was forced to close for the day on Friday after some water pipes burst due to the cold weather.

The owners of Concrete Blonde & Barbers learned about the flood at around 7:50 a.m., just over an hour from when they were scheduled to open. They arrived to find water leaking into the salon through the wall.

The leak started in the metering room on the other side of the wall. Co-owner Chad Stewart confirmed that a pipe burst due to the room getting too cold.

“The salon was completely flooded,” Stewart said, adding, “we know we’re going to have quite a bit of damage replacement that we’re going to have to do over the next couple of days.”

The incident comes shortly after the business was allowed to reopen due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, a break that the salon used to renovate the building, including the floors. The timing was less than ideal, Stewart said.

“It’s already been as hard as it possibly can be, as you can imagine with the COVID situation going on. And now we have this to challenge us. We’re losing today’s sales, our staff who’ve been off work are losing today’s income. So it's been extremely frustrating on that end.”

Stewart adds that the business hopes to be back to work tomorrow.

“Today we were booked solid. We had to close today because we had no choice, and we have no choice but to be back to work tomorrow.”