EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is asking people not to swim in Gull Lake at Aspen Beach and Buffalo Lake at Rochan Sands due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

AHS detected the elevated levels of fecal bacteria after testing the waters. Coming into contact with the water could result in gastrointestinal illness as well as skin, ear and eye infections, AHS said.

People who do come into contact with the water at the two lakes are asked to avoid contact with the face and wash their hands after coming out.

Signs have been placed at common beach access points.

AHS will continue to monitor the water at the two lakes and the advisory will remain in place until further notice.