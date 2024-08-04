EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Water rescue underway at Moose Lake: RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.

    They were conducting a water rescue on the lake near Township Road 612.

    No other details were provided.

    Moose Lake is located west of Bonnyville.  

