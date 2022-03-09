'We all want peace': Young duo aiming to raise $1K for Ukraine aid

One block at a time, two young North Glenora residents are canvassing their neighbourhood to raise $1,000 for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Since Saturday, nine-year-old Robert Feher and seven-year-old Arya Taller – neighbours and best friends – have set out every day after school, equipped with snowsuits and Folgers cans featuring the Ukrainian flag.

Supervised by a parent, the duo makes their way down the street of that day.

"We're going house to house and we're saying this speech and we're saying the people can give us bottles or money," Taller explained.

"We would say: 'We're raising money for the Ukraine foundation. We're fine with bottles if money doesn't make you comfortable.'"

It's a very successful pitch.

One resident told the pair, "Thanks for doing this, guys. That's so nice of you," as she dropped a bill in each of their Folgers cans.

At another home, a man didn't have change but he did have a bag of bottles in the garage.

If the pair is given a bag of recycling, Feher said, "We go to the depot and we get money for them."

They've raised "one hundred and something," the nine-year-old reported on Tuesday.

"Two hundred dollars," a mom quickly corrected him.

So $1,000 doesn't seem so far away, especially given how many bottles the pair have collected.

"We already have $200," Feher pointed out.

The pair said the work has made them feel better.

"I was feeling a bit sad because I didn't really want Russia to win," Feher said.

"And I was feeling bad that there's a war," his friend added. "Like, we all want peace. We want no war because that's loud and we don't want people to get hurt."

She threw up two little red-gloved fingers in the ubiquitous V shape and grinned. "Peace."

The team is also offering to pick up bottles within the community. A pickup can be arranged by calling 780-667-4595.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch