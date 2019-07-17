A mobile Edmonton coffee shop that operates out of a modified shipping container has been forced to close after it was burglarized overnight. 

The Coffee Can is a 15-foot mobile cafe that serves up a selection of locally roasted coffees. 

"Our very important generator and some equipment has been stolen," the store posted to its Instagram page. "Five young individuals are now out of a job for the summer." 

The business has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to reopen, but says summer might be over by the time it can get new equipment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When open, the Coffee Can moves to various locations throughout the city,.