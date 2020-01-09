EDMONTON -- There’s no loss of momentum at Edmonton’s charities, which, having just wrapped their holiday campaigns, are now preparing for the busiest time of the year.

On Thursday, workers at Edmonton’s Food Bank were packing hampers that will be distributed between now and March.

“(Unemployment) tends to be higher in the early months of the year, to, again, additional costs that the winter months and the cold bring. And so our hamper programs are extremely busy at this time of year,” explained the bank’s executive director, Marjorie Bencz.

“The campaign goal is very important to achieve because it not only provides services now when people need it, but also into the new year when unfortunately people still need our services.”

Despite a slowdown in donations leading up to Christmas, which prompted local organizations to plead for help from the community, the food bank and others say they managed to reach their goals.

The food bank’s gala event and Turkeys for Toonies program together raised about $130,000, helping bring the organization to its $2-million goal. It also raised 270,000 kilograms of food, just under 10 per cent of which was donated at Candy Cane Lane.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton also reached its goals, but not as early as it usually does, said a spokesperson.

It raised $275,000 for its Adopt-a-Teen program by Dec. 20, but didn’t meet its $1.3-million target until two days ago.

“We do try to hit it by Christmas Eve just because the whole team, we sleep better over Christmas knowing that. This year, it took a little bit longer,” explained Katherine Stavropoulos.

It isn’t the first time the bureau has struggled to meet the Dec. 24 deadline, but Stavropoulos said she was confident the city would come through.

“Our current economic situation does have an effect on the non-profit areas, but we also have unbelievable faith in Edmontonians. We are a very generous city. We’re amazing volunteers.”

The Salvation Army echoed the sentiment, telling CTV News Edmonton the local chapter saw an $80,000 boost in donations to bring its Kettle Campaign total to $650,000.

“We’ve been through ups and downs before and we’ve seen the community support the work we do for their neighbours,” commented Maj. Al Hoeft.

“As a result, we weren’t really surprised at the way the community stepped up. It’s been a bit of a trend that when things are tough, people come through for their neighbour.”

All three organizations are anticipating need levels will remain high in Edmonton in 2020.

“We have seen the trend over the last few months of increased numbers of people needing our services. We’re certainly hearing out there in the community about people losing jobs, people are concerned about losing jobs,” said the food bank’s Bencz.

Hoeft told CTV News Edmonton donations to Salvation Army will support a number of its programs throughout the year – like food bank depots, ESL programs, job support, summer camps and shelters – and ensure they are fully funded.

But all three are also expecting the need will be matched by the generosity of Edmontonians.

“We know this coming year is going to be a tougher year,” Stavropooulos added, “but that’s why we’re going to be engaging Edmonton all through the year with a number of fundraisers, staying top of mind.”

Information on how to get involved can be found at the websites of the Edmonton’s Food Bank, Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, and Salvation Army.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg