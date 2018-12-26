

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The father of two children killed in a crash is recovering in hospital while his eight-year old son is fighting for his life in ICU.

In a GoFundMe that has reached nearly $50,000, Vasily Chernishov said his sister, 34-year-old Elisaveta Scherbakov, and two of her sons, nine-year-old Alexander and four-year-old Zenon, were killed in the crash near Plamondon, Alta. Sunday night.

The father, Felip, has a concussion and was in a coma, but is now awake and out of the ICU. His son, eight-year-old Ioan, remains in intensive care.

“Now that Felip was transferred out of the ICU, I updated him on his family’s GoFundMe campaign. He is extremely grateful for the tremendous outpour of support,” Chernishov said in the GoFundMe. “Felip will be the primary and sole recipient of the funds raised by this GoFundMe campaign. These funds will be used by Felip for Elisaveta, Alexander, Ioan and little Zenon.”

The Scherbakovs were involved in a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 858, five kilometres north of Plamondon, at approximately 7 p.m.

A passenger in the truck, a 23-year-old woman from Plamondon, was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said Monday. The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Edmonton, and a 20-year-old male passenger from Plamondon, were also airlifted to Edmonton. Their condition is unknown.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.