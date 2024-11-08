'We are eternally grateful': Remembering Canada's Indigenous veterans

Canada honoured its First Nations, Inuit and Métis service members on Indigenous Veterans Day.

Currently, more than 5,000 Indigenous people are in the Canadian Armed Forces as active or reserve members, 735 of whom are Albertan, according to Alberta MLA Glenn van Dijken.

"For years, Indigenous soldiers have had to leave their families, often having to learn a new language, and be put in incredibly dangerous situations," said at a ceremony at the legislature on Friday.

"They have gone to the front lines and seen things that we could never imagine, for their bravery I, and I believe we, are eternally grateful."

"I would like to recognize all the Indigenous veterans who have been unsung heroes in Canada's history and whose contributions deserve recognition and remembrance always," added Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Salma Lakhani.

During the First World War, more than 4,000 Indigenous people served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"Indigenous Peoples have a long and proud history of bravery and sacrifice and their contributions have been invaluable," said Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson.

"They have brought unique and critical skills, perspectives and cultural knowledge to their roles, enriching the efficacy of Canada’s military."

Some of those skills include patience, stealth and marksmanship, according to the Canadian government.

One famous soldier is Albertan Henry Louis Norwest, considered one of the most famous snipers of the entire Canadian Corps. He held a divisional sniping record and was awarded the Military Medal and bar for courage under fire.

During the Second World War, more than 3,000 First Nations people served in the Canadian military. The number of Métis and Inuit recruits during the war is not known.

During this time, some recruits like Albertan Charles Tomkins would translate sensitive messages into Cree so they could not be understood by the enemy if they were intercepted. Another Cree-speaker would then translate it for the intended recipient.

"Despite having fewer freedoms than other Canadians for far too long, they have served on the front lines, both with honour and dignity," van Dijken said.

Indigenous veterans were often treated "unfairly" when they returned.

"Many Indigenous people had hoped their wartime service and sacrifice would increase their rights in Canadian society," the federal government wrote on its website. "Often they were denied access to full Veteran benefits and support programs.

"This second-class treatment made their transition to life back home even harder."

Around 2,900 Indigenous veterans live in Alberta, according to van Dijken.

The ceremony at the Alberta legislature is available to view online.