'We are in crisis mode right now': SCARS market fundraising for animals in need

Edmontonians have the chance to support local vendors and an animal rescue society at a fundraising market over the weekend.

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) Spooky Fall Gift Market is happening at the Alberta Aviation Museum Saturday and Sunday.

SCARS is currently dealing with an influx of animals, with over 360 in care.

"We are usually around 200 animals for intake, so we need this market to be successful because we have so many little animals in need," said Amanda Annetts, with SCARS.

"We are in crisis mode right now."

SCARS is seeing more strays and surrenders than usual and is not the only organization struggling to deal with the increase.

"This morning, I woke up to 12 emails just to surrender cats, it's non-stop; I know all animal rescues are struggling with intake," Annetts said.

"Winter's going to be scary. People are just leaving animals at properties, leaving animals in the ditch, leaving animals wherever they want right now."

The market features over 90 local vendors, including junior entrepreneurs and vendors under 18 who are selling their products.

"It's a huge opportunity for us because we have the chance to save more animals in need, which is our goal."

Money raised for SCARS at the market will also go towards helping animals currently in emergency vet care with parvo. The organization also recently opened a new facility in Morinville.

The market is open until 5 p.m. Saturday and is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.