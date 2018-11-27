

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The 23-year-old whose stolen accessible van has been found in good shape is happy to have her freedom back.

Carmen Sims lives with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. She said the van, with over $30,000 in modifications including a wheelchair ramp, gave her freedom.

Police located it Monday night after it was stolen from outside the Twin Willows Golf Club.

“I was so thrilled that I actually gave a little scream of delight,” Carmen said of hearing the good news.

Edmonton police found the van when a caller reported it as an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building in the area of 113 Street and 108 Avenue.

“The gas tank was right empty. And there really wasn’t anything of value in the vehicle, other than a little bit of money, change in the cup holders. But they rifled through everything,” said Carmen’s mother, Mary-Lou Sims.

Monday night, she told CTV News there was only interior damage to the vehicle and that the door accessing Carmen’s ramp was not working.

Upon taking it to a shop Tuesday, the Sims family learned that the thief left behind a flashlight, which had gotten wedged in the door.

“I’m really, really happy. And, you know, surprised,” Mary-Lou said. “Because that was a big concern. Police told us stolen vehicles, they come back usually damaged.”

The van as found almost exactly 48 hours after it was stolen.

“Getting the car stolen and all the stress that goes with that was not lucky,” Mary-Lou said, “but we were lucky that we got it back and we got it back in one piece and it’s very little to get it all fixed and working again.”

With files from Sarah Plowman