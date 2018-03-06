A number of homeowners in the Riverdale neighbourhood said they’ve noticed an increase in crime in their area, and they blame it on the growing number of homeless camps nearby.

Riverdale resident Michael Reyes has installed a fence around his property. He said he added the fence after his home was broken into in the summer of 2017.

“It’s an added bit of security, and then we have…we put up these motion sensor lights,” Reyes said.

He said many of his neighbours’ homes have been frequently targeted by vandals

Plus, residents have noticed some parts of the neighbourhood are littered with garbage and drug paraphernalia.

“It kind of makes you keep one eye open, I guess that pretty much means we are on edge,” Reyes said.

The neighbourhood’s location, near Dawson Park and the downtown core, means homeless camps are often found nearby.

“You can see some camps that have gone up back there, even the ones you don’t see,” Reyes said. “When the city canvasses the area, you notice camps you didn’t know were there.”

Scott McKeen, City Councillor for Ward 6, said the city spent more than $1 million cleaning up homeless camps in 2016.

“This is a problem, it’s been a problem for decades,” McKeen said.

McKeen said the city needs more permanent supportive housing spaces, similar to Ambrose Place.

“It means they get their own apartment, within a facility that offers in-house supports, counselling services, food services, life skills,” McKeen said.

The $13 million Ambrose Place helped reduce the city’s homeless population by nearly 50 percent over eight years. McKeen said he’s confident Ottawa would pay for another facility of that type if the city submits a plan.

“I think we should be aiming for making a major dent in homelessness in the next five to ten years,” McKeen said.

With files from Shanelle Kaul