'We are raising the flag': Edmonton protesters stand in solidarity with Palestinian people

Protesters displayed Palestinian flags as they marched and chanted through downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon, raising awareness of new plans by Israel's prime minister that critics say will negatively impact the country's democracy.

A wave of protests worldwide erupted after Israel recently introduced new punitive measures against the Palestinian people and civil society, in addition to proposed changes to the justice system.

Moussa Qasqas, Canada Palestine Cultural Association spokesperson, said Israel's new hardline government is continuing to try and repress Palestinian history and culture.

"We are in solidarity with the Palestinian people. We are raising the flag," Qasqas said. "They don't have that right, right now in Palestine.

"The Israeli government has banned the waving of the Palestinian flag in public, and it's going to be enforced by Israeli authorities," he added. "We think it's unfair that they are not allowed to even raise their own flag."

Israel envoy to Canada signals resignation over 'different policy' under Netanyahu

Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

He explained how many Palestinians in the Middle East are now instead splitting watermelons during demonstrations since the colours resemble those on Palestine's flag.

"It seems for us in Canada as something so impossible that in your own country, in a country where connection to your land is so important," he said, "that you aren't allowed to have that connection."

"We are not going to stand for that and raise the flag."

With files from The Associated Press