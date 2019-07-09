A group of developers has appealed to Edmonton city councillors to simplify bylaws around zoning for affordable housing.

Along with social groups, developers say the current bylaws are too narrow in defining where and how new units can be built.

"If these changes don't happen, we will in essence be locked out of the city," said Steve Hughes with Redemptive Delopments.

Changes proposed to the city on Tuesday aim to reduce restrictions on where supportive housing can be constructed.

"We've had five years to discuss this and we are ready to move forward."

Hughes is particularly concerned with the permit approval process, which he says can take upwards of 24 months to navigate.

"Our organization needs to raise that capital and deploy it two years ahead of any possible revenue."

Homelessness continues to be an issue in Edmonton, with the city estimating roughly 500 people sleep outside each night.

"We have a lot of people sleeping rough and we don't have enough housing for those folks and it needs to be, in a lot of cases, supportive housing," said Coun. Scott McKeen.

The proposed amendments were accepted by the planning committee with councillors scheduled to vote on them at a public hearing next week. ​