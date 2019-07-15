'We could get peaks in August': Mosquitoes on the way after wet weather
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 8:08PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 8:38PM MDT
Edmonton's wet weather has delayed mosquito season.
Mosquitoes are usually out in full force in July, but Mike Jenkins, the city's pest manager, told CTV News Edmonton traps are not as full as usual.
That may be about to change.
"Now that we are getting warmer weather, we are seeing more activity from the mosquitoes," Jenkins said. "We could get peaks in August, we've seen that before."