The family that found a homemade bomb under one of their vehicles in west Edmonton is unsettled as police investigate who put it there.

EPS responded to their home in the area of 159 Street and 97 Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a man found an improvised explosive device (IED) under his 17-year-old sister’s SUV.

“My son got home from work around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, and when he pulled up, he noticed something sitting underneath his sister’s car,” his mother, who does not want to be identified, told CTV News. “He grabbed it not really knowing what it was and kind of playing around with it in his hands, then he realized it kind of looked like a pipe bomb, so he put it down, called me and we called 911.”

Officers cordoned off and evacuated the street while the EPS Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) investigated.

Late Tuesday night, police reopened the street and residents were allowed back after the bomb unit “disrupted the device by an approved method that in turn prevented the device from exploding.”

On Wednesday morning, EPS confirmed the device was an IED.

“Eight inches long, a silver pipe, like a wire coming out of it,” Brendan King, who was with the man when he found the bomb, told CTV News.

The family is “shaken” and “unsettled,” and right now they have more questions than answers.

“Why something like this would happen to us? What if that pipe bomb went off in my son’s hands? What if it went off around my daughter?

“We could have been killed.”

