EDMONTON -- A friendly competition in St. Albert this weekend collected nearly 2,000 pounds of food donations.

The St. Albert AA Bears faced off against the St. Albert AA Blues at Mark Messier Arena on Sunday. Organizers asked spectators to bring a donation for the St. Albert Food Bank.

“People think of St. Albert as pretty affluent and there is actually a lot of families in need here,” said the Bears’ volunteer coordinator, Tracy Laforge.

“There’s over a thousand families on the registry. (The food bank) puts out about 3,600 hampers in a year and puts out about 50,000 pounds of food in a month.”

In total, the event saw 1,932 pounds of food and $330 donated.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the community and their support for the food bank,” Laforge told CTV News Edmonton.

The community is planning another event for the New Year in support of the Special Olympics.