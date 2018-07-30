An Edmonton-area woman, whose family’s medical records were accessed by her ex-husband’s wife, encourages the public to make sure their health information is protected.

Shannyn Rus asked Alberta Health Services (AHS) for the audit logs to her son’s health information stored in Alberta Netcare, after a visit to the hospital in 2016.

She became suspicious when the emergency number for her son belonged to her ex-husband.

“We got our log and we started flipping through pages … they were all plagued with unauthorized accesses,” Rus told CTV News. “I remember sitting there, looking, thinking, ‘I don’t know this person.’”

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) found that Jasmine Badger, a nurse at the Fox Creek Healthcare Centre, accessed the health records 138 times between April 1, 2013 and July 18, 2016.

Rus, her children and her new husband have never been to that clinic.

Badger pleaded guilty to accessing health information in contravention of the Health Information Act (HIA).

She was fined $3,000, plus a victim fine surcharged of 30 per cent of the imposed fine, the province said.

The fine was not enough of a punishment, according to Rus.

“She’s still employed and my message to AHS would be you need to make sure people take this seriously.”

AHS issued a statement, saying in part:

AHS takes the privacy and confidentiality of patient information very seriously. … Relative to the size of AHS and large number of employees and patient interactions, privacy breaches such as this are rare. … The employee has and will continue to be monitored for any future inappropriate access of patient information. The employee has completed remedial privacy training and proactive audits confirm compliance with all requisite policies. The discipline was commensurate with the gravity of the offence.

Rus says the family feels “invaded,” and what makes it worse is that it was her ex-husband’s wife.

“She has my medical information, she has my profile and the experiences of my childbirth in her memory. And that’s something she has to live with and I have to live with, and it’s not comfortable,” Rus said.

Rus hopes her negative experience helps other Albertans keep their health information secure.

“Obtain your audit logs, because you don’t know.”

