'We gave it a fighting chance': Albertans free elk calf stuck in river mud

Kayakers rescue an elk calf stuck in the mud on the Smoky River near Grande Prairie, Alta. on August 6, 2022 (Source: Chantel Matlock). Kayakers rescue an elk calf stuck in the mud on the Smoky River near Grande Prairie, Alta. on August 6, 2022 (Source: Chantel Matlock).

