'We had this connection': Former Edmonton broadcaster reflects on friendship with Betty White

As tributes for the actress best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls pour in, a former local radio host recollected to CTV News Edmonton about interviewing and meeting her.

Trailblazing and beloved actress Betty White died on Friday, just 17 days short of her 100th birthday.

Wade Sorochan, a longtime radio broadcaster, interviewed White on the 11-2 show on 930 CJCA in Edmonton.

At the height of Golden Girls' popularity, Sorochan described how he took a shot in the dark and reached out to White to have her on the show.

"I lucked out," he said. "I phoned her to be on our show, and she graciously accepted."

Sorochan said that after the interview, he developed a relationship with her. When he told her he would be visiting California on a trip with some of his listeners, White invited him to a taping.

"We had this connection," he said. "Then I told her I was coming to California. She said, 'Oh, you gotta come see our show!'

"I said, 'Holy crap – I've got 42 people coming. How are you going to do that?' She made all the arrangements."

The radio host, who was 26 at the time, said he enjoyed every minute of the two-and-a-half hour taping.

"She was so nice," Sorochan recalled, adding how after the taping ended, White came and gave him a tour of the studio.

"That just tells you how nice she was," he said.

"I interviewed a lot of stars," Sorochan said, "Some were nicer than others.

"She was that pleasant, nice, and kind."

For Sorochan, the news of White's passing was surprising, given how she was already planning how to celebrate her next birthday.

"Today is kind of just a reflection day," he said. "I'm sure a lot of people are reflecting of their Betty White stories, whether they met her or not, just on what she meant to them through 80 years of entertainment and all the iconic shows she was on.

"It's a sad day, but with people in the entertainment business, you have their body of work that they've left so we can revisit (it)," he added. "She made so many people happy through her work."