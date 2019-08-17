An area in west Edmonton has been taped off from the public for a police investigation.

Heavy police presence was seen Saturday afternoon at a green space off Callingwood Road, east of Anthony Henday Drive.

Officers appeared to be focused on the brush inside the taped area, but said they were not yet releasing details on why they were there.

"We have a suspicious set of circumstances we're dealing with," Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox of the southwest division said.

"(We're) not sure exactly what we have."

Neighbours told CTV News Edmonton police members have been canvassing the neighbourhood for invormation related to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.