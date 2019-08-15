Chances are you did not have a chance to sit on a patio in June or July.

Last month had 21 days with rain. The last time that happened was 1996.

"We need a good 20 days of this," Jennifer Murphy said Thursday, finally a sunny day. "We have an IOU with the weather."

Betty Sorensen took the opportunity Thursday to do some gardening.

"[The] weather's been bad," she said. "It's been the worst summer I can ever remember."

This June and July had more than 100 millimetres of rain each. The last time that happened was 2011.

And it's about to rain some more. CTV News Edmonton Meteorologist Josh Classen forecasts rain Thursday night and Friday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett