EDMONTON -- One hundred new seasonal workers will soon be helping crews mow, trim and weed parks around Edmonton.

The city is investing in more park maintenance after cutting back to save money in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grass cutting in Edmonton parks had been extended from weekly to every three weeks. Now parks will be mowed at least every two weeks.

"This year more than ever we're asking Edmontonians to stay at home or safely venture into parks near their houses," Ward 3 Coun. Jon Dziadyk told CTV News Edmonton. "We take a lot of pride in our city and we also expect citizens to also take pride in their lawns, so quite frankly it's been embarrassing for the city to have the level of neglect that these parks have had."

Crews will be working to catch up on overgrown parks, boulevards and sports fields in the coming weeks.

“We have heard the frustration from the public about turf maintenance and the appearance of our green spaces,” deputy city manager of city operations Gord Cebryk said.

The city's reduced mowing schedule led to a jump in complaints made to 311.

Some frustrated residents came together to maintain the parks themselves.

The cost of the expanded park maintenance is not yet known but the city says it will be covered using its existing budget.