'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts

MEC is bringing back its old logo

Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

