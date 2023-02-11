'We have to be their voice': Iranian-Canadians in Edmonton protest the Islamic regime

Iranian-Canadians gathered in Edmonton on Saturday to mark the 44th anniversary of the takeover of Iran by the Islamic Regime, and protest the regime, which is still in power in the country.

Dozens of people came out to Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona to mark the occasion, waving Iranian flags and holding signs.

Community members say thousands of people have been murdered in the country, and continue to be killed to this day for expressing their political beliefs.

"You can go on social media anytime, get to know the names of people they’re hanging simply for voicing their political opinions, something we take for granted here in Canada where there’s no questions asked," said Iranian-Canadian activist Payman Parseyan.

"People of Iran do not have the freedom to express their political views the way we do here. We have to be their voice."

The community hopes the demonstration will bring attention to the actions of the Islamic regime.