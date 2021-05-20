EDMONTON -- Officials in a world-famous tourist destination are asking Albertans to stay away for the upcoming May long weekend.

The mayor of Banff is asking people to postpone their trips to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We completely understand that the town of Banff is the backyard for Albertans. They are feeling a real need to get out and get somewhere.

"We just need a little bit longer,” said Karen Sorensen, mayor of Banff.

“This is an incredibly hard message to put out there.”

The plea falls in line with advice from the province’s top doctor, who has said a normal summer could be partially dependent on Albertans staying close to home.

Sorensen added that the typical services offered in Banff are shuttered under current public health restrictions.

“We have no restaurants or patios open our retail is very limited. And because we are a small community, there is a fear that if someone got sick or there was an emergency there is the fear of overrunning our services.”

Banff saw a rise in COVID-19 cases at the end of April.

ELK ISLAND'S MESSAGE AHEAD OF MAY LONG

Another park, Elk Island east of Edmonton, didn't exactly ask visitors to stay away, but warned of the difficulty trying to visit during peak times.

In 2020, the park implemented a 600-vehicle limit to address high traffic volumes resulting in overcrowded parking lots and long waits for highway access.

"Parks Canada asks visitors to enjoy Elk Island National Park midweek and not to visit on weekends," a statement read.

"If visitors must come to Elk Island National Park on weekends, they are strongly encouraged to come before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to avoid the disappointment of not being able to enter the park if the number of vehicles has exceeded capacity."

Parks Canada officials told CTV News Edmonton the vehicle limit is likely to stay past the pandemic.